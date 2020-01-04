Clear
Bad weather leads to 3 boats capsizing in Decatur

No one was injured in the incident.

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 11:04 AM
Updated: Jan 4, 2020 11:14 AM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

3 boats sunk due to bad weather conditions at Ingalls Harbor in Decatur Saturday morning. 

State troopers say the boaters were out in the water for the annual Winter Blues on Wheeler catfishing tournament.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to assist at around 5 a.m. Initially, 6 boats were missing; they were able to find all the boats. 3 of them sunk.

They were located near the boat house, Decatur bridge and nuclear plant. 

State troopers say the rough water with waves of up to 7 feet led to the boats capsizing. 

Nobody was hurt in the incident. 

Rescue crews towed 2 of the 3 sunken boats out of the water by 11 a.m.

