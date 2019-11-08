TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The federal government is announcing $800 million in aid to farmers in four southern states devastated by hurricanes Michael and Florence last year.
It’s part of a $3 billion disaster relief package authorized by Congress to help communities recovering from wildfires, flooding, tornadoes and hurricanes.
Florida alone will get $380 million in block grants. Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina also will see hurricane relief money.
Timber farmers in Florida suffered catastrophic losses when Hurricane Michael destroyed 2.8 million acres of commercially grown trees.
The announcement was made by Florida's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and later confirmed by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, ahead of one planned by federal officials later Friday.
Related Content
- $3 billion in federal disaster aid going out to states, including Alabama
- Federal spending proposal would cuts billions
- Governor Ivey thankful after President Trump approves hurricane disaster aid for Alabama
- US hits record for costly weather disasters: $306 billion
- Alabama holiday shopping to top $1.5 billion
- Alabama adds $1 billion in tourism growth
- Madison City Schools hosts Federal Impact Aid Kickoff
- President Trump approves Emergency Disaster Declaration for Lee County, Alabama
- Federal judge blocks Alabama's tough abortion law
- Alabama Senate passes responsible $2 billion general fund budget