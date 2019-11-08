Clear
$3 billion in federal disaster aid going out to states, including Alabama

Florida alone will get $380 million in block grants. Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina also will see hurricane relief money.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The federal government is announcing $800 million in aid to farmers in four southern states devastated by hurricanes Michael and Florence last year.

It’s part of a $3 billion disaster relief package authorized by Congress to help communities recovering from wildfires, flooding, tornadoes and hurricanes.

Timber farmers in Florida suffered catastrophic losses when Hurricane Michael destroyed 2.8 million acres of commercially grown trees.

The announcement was made by Florida's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and later confirmed by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, ahead of one planned by federal officials later Friday.

