3 arrested in case of stolen checkbook, identity theft

From left: Juan Hernandez, Cesar Hernandez and Sayna Gilbert

The checkbook was reported stolen in October, and police said it was only a short time later that checks from the book were being used at multiple Decatur locations.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 4:08 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Three people have been arrested in Decatur after allegedly using checks from a stolen checkbook at multiple locations in the city, police said Tuesday.

Decatur Police said the checkbook was reported stolen in October by a Decatur resident who noticed it was missing from their vehicle. It wasn’t but a short time later that the checks were being used at multiple locations, police said.

On Monday, two of three suspects in the case were arrested — 39-year-old Juan Hernandez and 32-year-old Cesar Hernandez, both of Decatur. Juan Hernandez is charged with two counts of identity theft and two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, while Cesar Hernandez is charged with one count of identity theft and one count of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

The next day, the third suspect, 33-year-old Sayna Gilbert, also of Decatur, was arrested. She is charged with one count of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Each remained in the Morgan County Correctional Facility on Tuesday. Bond has been set at $12,000 for Juan Hernandez; $6,000 for Cesar Hernandez; and $1,000 for Gilbert.

