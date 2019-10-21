3 arrested in Morgan County meth bust

Three people were arrested after a drug bust led the Morgan County Sheriff’s to a hotel room being used as a drug house, law enforcement said.

Agents with the sheriff’s office Drug Task Force were investigating reported drug activity in the 1,200 block of 6th Avenue SE in Decatur on Oct. 17 when they saw a possible drug deal occur.

Matthew Ryan Henderson, 29, of Courtland was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. Bond was set at $12,500.

Agents believed Henderson had more drugs in a hotel room in the 2,100 block of Jameson Drive SW, said Steve Guthrie, office spokesman.

They found Sashe Justina Agnew, 30, of Danville and Anthony Ja’anton Schwartz, 39, of Hartselle at the room. While entering the room, Guthrie said agents noticed Agnew drop something and attempt to kick it under the bed. Agents retrieved the item, and it was determined to be approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine.

Additionally, numerous syringes and digital scales were found strewn about the room, Guthrie said.

Agnew was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

Schwartz was charged with loitering in a drug house and giving a false name to police. Bond was set at $600.