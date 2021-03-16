3 arrested, home condemned in Decatur police drug investigation

A Decatur police drug investigation led to three arrests and a home being condemned.

Officers stopped a vehicle during a drug investigation Monday on Pennylane SE.

They identified the driver as John Fincher Doss, 55, and the passenger as Faith Victoria Kemp, 19. Police say meth and Suboxone strips were found in the vehicle, and the two occupants were taken into custody.

The investigation then led officers to Doss’ home in the 2300-block of Quince Drive, where they arrested another suspect, Emily Alexander, 43. They say a search of the home revealed meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Kemp is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Alexander is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. She's in the Morgan County Jail on a $1,600 bond.

Doss is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked on a $5,900 bond.

After the search warrant Monday, Community Development was called to the home and condemned it.