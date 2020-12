Three men were arrested Thursday after Florence police say they were involved in vehicle burglaries in the 3,400 block of Chisholm Road.

Police arrested Quinton Deshawn Jones, 19; Kalop Lamar Siner, 19; and Antawn Decarlo Thomas II, 22.

All three were charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and two counts of theft of property.

All three received $7,000 bonds.