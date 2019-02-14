3 arrested after meth, pot found in Scottsboro apartment

Three people face multiple drug charges after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Scottsboro Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

Law enforcement from both agencies went to Westchester Apartments in Scottsboro on Wednesday to attempt to serve an outstanding arrest warrant.

While at the apartment, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies/officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the apartment. A search warrant was obtained and executed at which time methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

A juvenile was present at the apartment and DHR was contacted and responded to care for the juvenile, according to the release.

Here are the people arrested and the charges they face:

* Anna Grogan Brown, 44, of Scottsboro was charged with possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She remains in the Jackson County Jail and bond has not been set.

* Christopher Ray Gentle, 42, of Scottsboro was charged with possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Jackson County Jail and bond has not been set.

* James Wyatt Eakin, 22 of Scottsboro was charged with possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Jackson County Jail and bond has not been set.