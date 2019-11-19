3 arrested after meth, pot, $11,000 found in Lawrence County drug bust

Three people face drug charges in Lawrence County after a Tuesday bust by the sheriff’s office.

Billi Nelson Byrd, 37, and Christopher James Hagood, 28, both of Moulton; and William Joshua Butler, 39, of Hartselle were arrested during a raid on County Road 327.

Chris Waldrep, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said deputies seized meth, marijuana, smoking devices used to consume meth, and more than $11,000 in cash.

Byrd was charged with possession of a controlled substance (ICE/methamphetamine). Bond was set at $2,000.

Hagood was charged with possession of a controlled substance (ICE/methamphetamine). He is being held without bond.

Butler is charged with possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $500.