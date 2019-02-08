3 Shoals area high schools named among the best in Alabama

Some North Alabama high schools are among the best in the state.

That's according to a data company called Niche, which ranked the 30 best high schools in Alabama.

Florence High School came in as the 10th best public school in the state.

Senior Jo'hannah Stacey scored a 30 on her ACT. She believes the reason she scored high on the test is because Florence offered programs to help her study for it.

Stacey plans on majoring in nursing, and she's already getting a head start on her career.

Florence city schools has a program that offers students internships in fields they are interested in and partners with local businesses.

"My internship is actually with the hospital and I work nightshift and 12-hour shifts as a cna at the hospital so that has helped tremendously,” Stacey said. “I've got lots of work experience.”

Niche data company calculated its top 30 high school rankings based on ACT and SAT scores, college-ready programs, graduation rates and teacher quality. Florence city school officials said it's an honor to be ranked number 10 in the state by the company.

"I think for Florence High School to be one of the 10 best high schools in the state it just really speaks volumes of what we try and do as a school district to give students tomorrow today,” said Jennifer Colvard-Davis, the high school’s assistant principal.

Other Shoals area schools that made the list of the 30 best public schools in the state are Wilson and Muscle Shoals high schools.