3 Section men charged after gunshot sounds lead to meth, cocaine, pot

Three men in Section were arrested Thursday after the sounds of gunshots helped law enforcement find drugs.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Section Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA agents responded to a call of shots fired on County Road 100 in Section.

They found Demario Gunn and David Forsythe standing on the front porch of a residence on County Road 100. Gunn admitted to firing several rounds at someone but gave no reason why, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana on Gunn and found a small amount of marijuana on him, the office said

Forsythe was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

During a search of the residence, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, a 9 mm handgun and drug paraphernalia were found.

Outside the residence, spent rounds were located and recovered.

Both Forsythe and Gun, along with Leroy Wilson who lived at the residence, were arrested and charged.

Forsythe, 31, of Section was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $5,300.

Gunn, 25, of Section was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $600.

Wilson, 65, of Section was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of controlled substances (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,300.