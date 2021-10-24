3 Madison County Revolutionary War veterans honored at grave-marking ceremony

Three Revolutionary War veterans were honored Saturday afternoon at a special grave-marking ceremony.

Jacob Caulk, Samuel Davis, and Moses Poor are some of our nation's first veterans. After fighting for our freedom, the three settled down in Madison County and were later buried at the Mt. Paran Cemetery.

One of Caulk's descendants came to the grave-marking ceremony.

Kathryn Vernon said she's honored to have someone of such importance in her lineage and is thankful people still remember all that the Patriot's sacrificed.

"I think it's fabulous we honor these people. We take our freedoms for granted in this country, or many of us do, or we have, and when we realize that our declaration of independence or constitution are pieces of paper, if someone hadn't stepped up and defended our freedoms, and fought, and bled and died for those freedoms," said Vernon.

Caulk served with George Washington at Valley Forge.