3 North Alabama counties rank on top for state’s defense spending in 2019

Multiple North Alabama counties ranked on top for the state’s defense spending in 2019.

The Department of Defense’s defense spending for fiscal year 2019 has three North Alabama counties among the top 10 in the state, with the home of the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal, Madison County, at #1.

“It comes as no surprise Redstone Arsenal is the economic engine that drives not only Madison County’s economy but the economy for the entire north Alabama region,” said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong on Monday. “The continued growth and development of Redstone and the many agencies on this federal campus, as well as the corporations that support these agencies, is paramount to the success of our regional economy.”

The top 10 Alabama counties for defense contract spending in 2019 compared to 2018 are:

Madison - $9.2 billion, up $400 million

Mobile - $1.5 billion, up $100 million

Dale - $857.2 million, up $61.8 million

Montgomery - $269.7 million, up $8.11 million

Calhoun - $269 million, up $98.5 million

Limestone - $94.2 million, up $18.33 million

Talladega - $87.3 million, up $8.6 million

Jefferson - $71.3 million, down $6 million

Marshall - - $48.4 million (not ranked top 10 in 2018)

Dallas - $41 million (not ranked top 10 in 2018)

Madison County had one of the highest totals of DoD spending in the U.S. at #7.

Austal in Mobile was at the top in Alabama with $1.3 billion in contracts, followed closely by The Boeing Company.

“Key programs underway in north Alabama include Ground-based Midcourse Defense; PAC-3 Missile Seeker and other missile defense systems; the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM); NASA’s heavy-lift Space Launch System; and the International Space Station,” the Madison County Commission said on Monday.

It said other top contractors in Alabama included Northrop Grumman, M1 Support Services, SAIC, Torch Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Science and Engineering Services, KBR and Parson Corp.