3 Jackson County organizations receive grants to enhance STEM programs

Google awarded thousands of dollars for some Jackson County organizations to enhance their STEM programs.

Three organizations in Jackson County have been awarded grants from Google.

The IMPACT Learning Center in Scottsboro received $50,000 for its mobile computer lab. Lena Cagle Public Library in Bridgeport and Stevenson Public Library each received $25,000 for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs.

Google announced plans in 2015 to build a $600 million data center in Jackson County. It’s been under construction since 2018 and should be open by the end of this year.

