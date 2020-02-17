3 Jackson County organizations receive grants to enhance STEM programs

Three organizations in Jackson County have been awarded grants from Google.

The IMPACT Learning Center in Scottsboro received $50,000 for its mobile computer lab. Lena Cagle Public Library in Bridgeport and Stevenson Public Library each received $25,000 for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs.

Google announced plans in 2015 to build a $600 million data center in Jackson County. It’s been under construction since 2018 and should be open by the end of this year.