3 Alabama prison officers arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say three Alabama correctional officers who worked at two different prisons have been arrested on corruption charges.
The Department of Corrections says two officers from the Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton are charged with using their jobs for personal gain. Both are accused of soliciting contraband items to inmates for money.
The department says in a statement that another trainee officer who worked at the Donaldson prison near Birmingham is also accused of taking multiple payments from inmates in exchange for banned items.
Two of the officers have resigned, and the third was placed on leave during dismissal procedures.
Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn says the department is trying to eliminate corruption. He says the state has fully staffed its investigations and intelligence division to reduce crime inside prisons.
