3- year-old dies after left alone in bathtub in Alabama

DAPHNE, Ala. (AP) - A three-year old boy has died after being left alone in a bathtub at a home in southeast Alabama.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office told news outlets the boy was found by his father in a bathtub at a home in Daphne around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man told deputies he had stepped out to smoke a cigarette after putting the boy in the water.
The father said the boy was motionless when he returned. The father and paramedics tried to revive the boy, who was taken to Thomas Hospital in Fairhope.
The names of the boy and his father have not been released.
Investigators say the death appears to be an accident.
The Department of Forensic Sciences in Mobile will perform an autopsy to determine how the child died.
