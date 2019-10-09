2nd vaping-related illness found in Alabama, Department of Public Health says

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed another case of vaping-related pulmonary illness in the state.

The Wednesday announcement increases the number of confirmed cases in Alabama to two. The first case, announced Oct. 2, involved a man from East Alabama who died. READ MORE HERE

The state health department said it also has three cases listed as probable and six cases under investigation for being vaping-related pulmonary illnesses.

As more cases of illness and death related to vaping occur, the health department is recommending that Alabama residents stop using vapes and electronic cigarettes until investigations of their safety are completed.

Those seeking medical attention due to potential vaping-associated injury should immediately inform healthcare providers they used a vaping/e-cigarette product (i.e., vape pens, liquids, refill pods and cartridges). Patients have experienced symptoms that include cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, with symptoms growing worse over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital. Other symptoms may include fever, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Most of the cases are among adolescents and young adults.