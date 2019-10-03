Clear
2nd suspect charged with murder in Feb. 5th shooting in Hazel Green

Charles Varise

Grant Binford was killed in the shooting at a Hazel Green home.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 2:59 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says a second arrest has been made stemming from the shooting death of 35-year-old Grant Binford of Hazel Green.

The shooting happened on February 5th around 8:45 p.m. in the 100 Block of Singletree Drive in Hazel Green. Deputies responded to a home and found Binford suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and died about three weeks later.


Gregory Harris

On March 19th, a suspect, Gregory Harris of Huntsville, was arrested in Louisiana. He was extradited back to Madison County and booked in the jail. Read more here.

The sheriff's office says U.S. Marshals recently found a second suspect, Charles Varise of Huntsville. He was booked in the Madison County Jail.

Both suspects are charged with murder. The sheriff's office says the case is still under investigation.

“Our investigators never gave up on this case and used all available resources to find both suspects. Our partnership with the U.S. Marshal Service through the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force proved to be a valuable tool in this case," Sheriff Kevin Turner said.

