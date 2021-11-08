2nd suspect arrested in Decatur home burglary

A second suspect has been arrested in the case of a burglary in Decatur last year, police said.

Police were initially called to the residence in July 2020, where the Decatur Police Department said a victim reported two masked males broke into their residence, held them at gunpoint and stole property from the home.

Less than two months later, one of the suspects — Aundra Marcell Garth Jr. of Decatur — was arrested by investigators with DPD’s vice and narcotics division. He is charged with first-degree burglary.

Last week, officers arrested the second suspect, identified as 24-year-old Montrice Terrell Porter of Decatur. Porter is also charged with first-degree burglary.

Records show the two suspects were each indicted by a Morgan County grand jury earlier this year and were still being held Monday at the Morgan County Correctional Facility with bond at $20,000 for Garth and $100,000 for Porter.