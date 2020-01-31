Clear
2nd person charged in murder of Huntsville man

Matthew Wayne Fowler

Gilberto Estrada was murdered Jan. 18.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 5:03 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police have charged a second person in the murder of 21-year-old Gilberto Estrada.

Matthew Wayne Fowler, 31, was served with a capital murder warrant on Friday, according to Huntsville police.

Last week, police charged Haley League in Estrada’s murder.

Estrada was murdered Jan. 18.

Learn more about the case here and here

