Huntsville police have charged a second person in the murder of 21-year-old Gilberto Estrada.
Matthew Wayne Fowler, 31, was served with a capital murder warrant on Friday, according to Huntsville police.
Last week, police charged Haley League in Estrada’s murder.
Estrada was murdered Jan. 18.
Related Content
- 2nd person charged in murder of Huntsville man
- Huntsville man charged with capital murder
- Man charged with murder in Huntsville
- Huntsville police charge man with murder
- Huntsville man charged in Madison murder
- Huntsville police make 2nd arrest in Labor Day weekend murder
- Huntsville police charge man with murder in Meridianville man's death
- Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder
- Police: Woman charged in Huntsville murder investigation
- Man charged in triple murder brought back to Huntsville
Scroll for more content...