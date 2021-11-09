2nd Amazon fulfillment center, more than 250 jobs coming to Huntsville

Amazon is opening another fulfillment center in Huntsville, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday.

New facilities also are planned for Birmingham and Montgomery.

The Huntsville facility will be a 1.1 million-square-foot XL Fulfillment Center in the city-annexed Limestone County. It will create more than 250 full-time jobs in 2022.

You can apply for one of those jobs HERE

The facility “is designed to receive, store, and package heavy or bulky items like home appliances. … And will utilize innovative technologies and energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment,” according to a news release.

“The growth of Huntsville and North Alabama is a natural fit for Amazon’s fulfillment centers as the company expands its physical distribution network,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a prepared statement. “We welcome the new job opportunities and service options Amazon will bring to the region."

Amazon also said its new Huntsville Non-Sortable Fulfillment Center is now open for business.

The first of two fulfillment centers in the area, this nearly 1 million-square-foot facility has created hundreds of full-time jobs and allows Amazon employees to pick, pack, and ship larger items to customers, such as bulk paper goods, outdoor equipment, or rugs, according to the news release.

The projects will create more than 900 jobs at the new facilities, according to the release. In addition, Amazon said it plans to add more than 500 full-time positions in Alabama before the end of 2021, with preparations made for another 1,800 available seasonal jobs.

“Amazon’s decision to simultaneously launch and announce these projects in Alabama shows the high level of confidence the company has in the abilities of our hard-working citizens, who have shown time and time again that they can get the job done,” Ivey said in a prepared statement.