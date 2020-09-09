29 pounds of high-grade pot, edibles disguised as candy found in Decatur bust

Two Decatur residents are facing charges after police say a drug bust at their home in the 200 block of 5th Ave NW uncovered about 29 pounds of high-grade marijuana and THC edibles.

The edibles were packaged as candies such as Sour Patch Kids, Sour Punch Straws, and Sour Ropes.

Johnathan K. Freeman, 27, and Ashley Oneal Gildon, 26, were charged with trafficking marijuana and chemical endangerment of a child after the Sept. 2 bust, said Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Michael Swafford.

They were booked in the Morgan County Jail, both with bonds of $12,500.

Swafford said the investigation included agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit attached to the ALEA Drug Enforcement Task Force-Region E, North Alabama Drug Task Force (STAC), and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

“We are concerned anytime we see drugs that can be easily passed off as common candy and the risks it can pose to children. As Halloween approaches we want to remind the public that these threats are out there.” Sheriff Ron Puckett said in the news release.