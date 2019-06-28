28 arrested in Morgan County Sheriff’s Office sweep

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested more than 20 people as part of its Operation Summer Heat.

The operation was developed to execute outstanding warrants by saturating areas that contain a high concentration of individuals with warrants, said Mike Swafford, office spokesman.

Deputies made 28 arrests, executing 34 warrants. The arrests range from failure to appear on a traffic citation to possession of narcotics.

“One of our primary function as the sheriff’s office is to execute arrest warrants issued by the court system. This type of operation allows us to accomplish that, while fostering cooperation across multiple teams,” Sheriff Ron Puckett said in a press release.

People who think they may have a warrant for their arrest can check the sheriff’s office website www.morgancoso.com, or by calling 256-351-4800.

Swafford said, “They can also turn themselves in at the Sheriff’s Office and avoid a visit from our deputies as this operation continues over the days ahead.”

Those arrested as part of Operation Summer Heat:

* Cook, Joshua Dillon (W M, 26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana 2nd (M)

* Stephens, Derrick Blake (W M, 33) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cont Sub (F)

* Smith, Tray Lee (W F, 25) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Appear Traffic (M)

* Barnett, Roger Dale (W M, 64) Arrest on chrg of Fta-harassment (M)

* Ikard, William Dennis (W M, 46) Arrest on chrg of Prob Viol- Revoked Bond (F)

* Champion, Kyla Shyann (W F, 18) Arrest on chrg of Fta- Speed, M (M)

* Grantland, Jonathan Paul (W M, 32) Arrest on chrg of Fta/ Recieving Stolen Property (F)

* Jones, Rodger Lee (B M, 19) Arrest on chrg of Unlawful Distribution Of Controlled Sub (F)

* Aviles, Britney Ann (W F, 25) Arrest on chrg of Assault 3rd (M

* Shupe, Phillip (W M, 40) Arrest on chrg of Harassment (M)

* Phelps, Kyla Marie (W F, 20) Arrest on chrg of Fta-poss Marijuna 2nd (M)

* Frances, Leigh Ann (W F, 57) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Appear/comply/pay (M)

* Milam, Eric Blake (W M, 34) Arrest on chrg of Ftp-child Support, M (M)

* Brown, Charles Ricky (W M, 45) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Appear Traffic (M)

* Brock, Stephanie Butler (W F, 32) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Appear/comply/pay (M)

* Chisolm, John Harmon (W M, 50) Arrest on chrg of Ftp-theft Of Prop 2 (M)

* Morris, Christopher Dean (W M, 37) Arrest on chrg of Viol Community Corrections (F)

* McDonald, James Richard (W M, 53) Arrest on chrg of Illegal Possession Prohibited Liquors (M)

* Johns, Jeffery Gilbert (W M, 56) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Pay- Public Intoxication (M)

* Uriostegui, Javier Nmn (W M, 25) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Pay-alcohol-minor (M)

* Tucker, Jerry Louis (B M, 65) Arrest on chrg of Obstructing Governmental Operation (M)

* Garth, Temira Danice (B F, 36) Arrest on chrg of Illegal Poss/use Credit Card (F)

* Jett, April (W F, 40) Arrest on chrg of Negotiating A Worthless Negotiable Instrument (M)

* Thomas, Kiandra Marquez (B M, 29) Arrest on chrg of Transit For D.o.c. (F)

* Richmond, Jasmine Nmn (W F, 25) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cont Sub- Synthetic Narcotics (F)

* Balentine, Michael Larenzo (B M, 34) Arrest on chrg of Ftp-child Support (M)

* Odom, Alicia Blanch (W F, 19) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Appear - Failure To Wear Seatbelt (M)

* Hudson, Bradley Michael (W M, 29) Arrest on chrg of Transit For Blount Co., F (F)