272 users possibly impacted after two UAH email accounts compromised through phishing attempts

The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) says two email accounts have been compromised through phishing attempts.

It says in late January, the UAH Office of Information Technology determined the two UAH email accounts were compromised, and a “small number of impacted emails contained personally identifiable information such as name, date of birth, or social security number.”

The university says there was no server or directory impacted and no credit card or banking information was included.

“At this time, UAH has no evidence that there has been any use or attempted use of the information,” Thursday’s news release said.

It says the university mailed notices to 272 individuals whose data were potentially impacted. It offered one year of free credit monitoring and identity theft detection services.

The university has also set up a call center at 1-800-939-4170 to answer questions.

Thursday's news release goes on to say “UAH is dedicated to providing a safe and secure experience for all users. Since this incident, the University has implemented additional security review procedures, and has taken preventive measures to protect the security of sensitive information stored on all systems and machines. UAH takes this incident seriously, and is committed to doing all we can to keep this from happening again.”