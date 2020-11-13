25th Huntsville Margarita Ball postponed; organizers ask community to donate toys for kids

With Christmas quickly approaching, a local nonprofit is asking for the community's help to make sure every child finds presents under their tree Christmas morning.

The 25th annual Huntsville Margarita Ball had to be postponed until next year due to coronavirus restrictions. The organizers are still working to collect new toys for the more than 20 nonprofits they help in the area.

Michael Spaulding said the Margarita Ball board members have been working for months to find alternative ways to collect toys and receive donations to make sure kids' Christmas wishes come true this year like they have in years past.

"It's very important to us to take care of these kids and try and spread a little cheer. 2020 has been hard on all of us and we all know that. We recognize that. We're really working extra hard this year. Doing it without the ball, it's been a challenge," he said.

Sergeant James Thompson, Toys for Tot's coordinator, said the Margarita Ball helps them fulfill the wishes of the about 1,300 kids in the area they provide presents to each year.

"Last year, it took at least three van loads worth of trips to get everything from the Margarita Ball back to our warehouse. They're definitely one of our biggest donors, and it is going to be tough this year," Thompson said.

Spaulding explaining the ball has held a golf tournament and various toy drives around Madison County, and they're asking anyone who can to help donate.

"Our record last year was a little over 5,000 toys, which beat our record from the year before, which was 4,400 toys. We know we aren't going to get there this year, but we are trying," he said.

Spaulding explained children who receive presents from the charities are all ages, so they're looking for gifts ranging from toys to presents a teenager will like.

"They want like body wash kits, Axe and Old Spice and stuff like that or shaving kits, makeup kits for the young ladies," he said.

Thompson explained they're working closely will the ball, and they hope to fulfill all the wishes despite the pandemic making it a little bit tougher to collect donations.

The Margarita Ball is hosting toy drives all around town. They're asking for people to donate unwrapped new toys still in their packaging.

The next event at Rosie's on South Memorial Parkway is from 10 a.m. to 4p.m., where they'll be collecting toys. They are also accepting cash donations. You can learn more about how you can donate here.