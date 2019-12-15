25-year Russellville Police veteran passes away, funeral arrangements announced

A Russellville Police lieutenant who served with the department for 25 years passed away Saturday night.

The department said Lt. Danny Price was surrounded by loved ones when he died at his home at age 68.

Before joining the RPD, Lt. Price served in the Marine Corps. In addition to spending a quarter century with the police department, Lt. Price also spent 18 years as a School Resource Officer at Russellville High School. He retired from that job at age 65.

He also loved sports and according to the department, "He was a dedicated an loyal fan of Alabama Crimson Tide, Houston Astros and the Russellville Golden Tigers."

Lt. Price is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patsy Hester Price; his daughter, Mayr Price Scofield; as well as two grandsons and three brothers.

Visitation for his funeral is from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the same location.

Lt. Price will receive both military and police honors at the funeral and will be buried at the Knights of Pythias Cemetery.