25 pounds of pot found in DeKalb County home, 11 arrested

Eleven people are facing charges after 25 pounds of marijuana, guns and more drugs were found in a Powell area home.

And the discovery of an infant in the home led to Department of Human Resources being contacted.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics & Interdiction Unit on Monday searched the home of Craig Bodiford on County Road 577.

They found 25 pounds of marijuana, two firearms, synthetic marijuana (spice), methamphetamine, illegal prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia.

The 25 pounds of marijuana included loose marijuana and one block wrapped in plastic weighing approximately 18 pounds, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman.

Of the 11 people arrested, one was a 17-year-old whose name has not been released. The teenager was taken to the Anniston Juvenile Detention Center.

Those arrested at the residence and their charges:

* Hubert Craig Bodiford (47 of Rainsville)

- Trafficking in any illegal drug

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Brandon Tyler Bodiford (23 of Rainsville)

- Trafficking in any illegal drug

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Zane Allen (26 of Fyffe)

- Possession of a Controlled Substance

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Loitering in a Drug House

* Rocky Bell (53 of Rainsville)

- Loitering in a Drug House

* Michael James Littles (48 of Powell)

- Loitering in a Drug House

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Stanley Martin (48 of Rainsville)

- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Kenneth McAbee (53 of Rainsville)

- Possession of a Controlled Substance

- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Loitering in a Drug House

* Tenice McCullough (46 of Henagar)

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Loitering in a Drug House

* Jason Townson (38 of Dutton)

- Loitering in a Drug House

- Drug Paraphernalia

* Joseph Vaughn (44 of Grove Oak)

- Loitering in a Drug House

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree