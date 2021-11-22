24 stores caught selling alcohol to minors in Huntsville

Huntsville Police said a four-hour operation last week led to citations at 24 stores for underage alcohol sales.

The operation involved HPD community resource officers and two juveniles. The group visited 32 stores, and at each, the juveniles were tasked with trying to purchase alcohol while being honest about their age and showing identification if asked, police said.

Huntsville Police Sgt. Chris Davis said the department had received several tips from the community, which led to the Nov. 17 operation.

“It’s alarming,” Davis said. “When we got the tips and the complaints, we took it very seriously. Obviously, we want to reassure the community and those parents that their concerns will be taken seriously.”

Davis said they weren’t able to visit every store they’d received a complaint about, so similar operations are planned throughout this year and next year.

“We don’t want this problem to grow (and) get out of hand,” Davis said. “So, we’re going to continue our efforts.”

It’s unclear how long store employees had been selling alcohol to minors, but Davis said it’s the kind of complaint HPD gets frequently. HPD said the store will not be cited but the clerk who made the sale will.

Selling alcohol to a minor is a misdemeanor offense that carries a fine up to $1,000 or a year in jail, and subsequent offenses can mean increased fines or jail time, according to HPD. Anyone with information about the illegal sale of alcohol to minors is asked to contact 256-746-4132.