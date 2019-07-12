Clear

24 new Huntsville police officers graduate from academy

The 60th Session cadets of the Huntsville Police Academy graduated Friday morning after completing 19 weeks of training to earn their badges.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

The streets of Huntsville soon will have 24 new officers on patrol.

Mandi Boyd is one of them, and she has a special connection to the Huntsville Police Department.

Her husband is a current officer, and he presented her with her new badge at Friday’s ceremony.

“He's been a police officer for five years and he introduced me to this side of the community and it's because of him that I fell in love with law enforcement. So I have him to thank,” she said.

Huntsville police has two academy classes each year.

