23 crosses honor tornado victims in Lee County

Each cross is adorned with a red heart and has a stuffed animal laying against its pedestal.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 4:33 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

The 23 people who died after tornadoes struck Lee County on Sunday were honored with a powerful display on Thursday.

Twenty-three white crosses sit at Providence Baptist Church with each of the victims' names and ages on them. Each cross is also adorned with a red heart and has a stuffed animal laying against its pedestal.

People in the community have signed some of the crosses, remembering their friends and loved ones who died. The crosses were made by a Chicago man who owns Crosses for Losses. He started making the crosses after he heard about the devastation and drove them from Illinois to Alabama. They arrived last night.

Now, each cross has a sharpie placed on it, so the victims' friends and families can leave notes for them. Each victim's family is supposed to receive a duplicate cross from them to keep.

