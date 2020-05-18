$2.27 million in research grants awarded to Auburn University, HudsonAlpha

Some Alabama programs are getting a boost in funding to continue their research.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced on Monday that $2.27 million was awarded to Auburn University and HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville. The money is coming from the Alabama Research and Development Enhancement Fund.

Details from the state about the projects are below:

HudsonAlpha - $969,409 to improve personal health care through shared use among medical professionals of a patient’s genetic profile.

Auburn University - $245,865 to develop an advanced biosensor using forest and agricultural products that will have a wide variety of uses dealing with contaminant detection, like determining if pesticides are present in water.

Auburn University - $868,145 to develop a lightweight material that blocks mosquito bites yet retains its ability to retain coolness in hot weather.

Auburn University - $193,960 to develop a filtering process to remove perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances from water and landfill runoff. The manmade substances are used in food packaging, stain repellants, cookware and firefighting foam and do not readily break down.