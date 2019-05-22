$220M manufacturing facility, 650 jobs coming to Limestone County for Mazda Toyota

Gov. Kay Ivey joined executives from auto supplier Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama (YKTA) at a ceremony in Huntsville today to announce the company’s plans to invest $220 million to open a manufacturing facility that will create 650 jobs.

The YKT Alabama facility will be located on the site of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. (MTMUS) auto assembly plant now under construction in the Limestone County portion of Huntsville.

YKTA, a new joint venture formed between a trio of Mazda and Toyota suppliers, will produce structural body stampings and assemblies, as well as functional and chassis parts, for MTMUS.

“YKT Alabama is a significant addition to the growing automotive cluster centered around the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. auto assembly plant in Huntsville,” Governor Ivey said. “This venture will not only create 650 well-paying jobs but also solidify the foundation of the automotive supply chain that is emerging in North Alabama.”

Construction on YKTA’s new facility is set to begin this month. The company has already begun hiring its professional and technical staff, while the first production personnel will come on board in the fall of 2020.

The YKTA alliance unites three successful Japanese suppliers:

• Y-tec, established in 1945, produces automotive components and designs and manufactures dies, tooling and jigs for Japanese automakers including Toyota.

• Keylex, established in 1924, specializes in vehicle body parts, produces dies and jigs, and designs and installs production equipment. Its major customer is Mazda, and the company operates a joint venture with Y-tec in Mexico.

• Toyotetsu, established in 1946, is primarily a Toyota supplier and has North American operations in Kentucky, Texas, Canada, and Mexico. These plants produce structural parts such as pillars, arms and beams as well as functional parts such as pedals.

