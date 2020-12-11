22 officers graduate from Huntsville Police Academy

Nearly two dozen men and women will soon go to work to serve and protect the people of Huntsville after graduating from the police academy on Friday.

WAAY 31 spoke with Kristin Woody about her calling to become an officer.

Woody wanted to earn her police badge after realizing her desire to help more people as an officer than she was working for animal control.

The 22 new officers earned their badges on Friday after 19 weeks of training in the police academy. Woody said going through the academy was bitter sweet because it was both mentally and physically tiring, but the end result of protecting the city made it all worth it.

Woody said knowing she'll be helping the community will get her through the hard days ahead.

“You’re going to meet people on their worst days of their whole entire lives, and that’s a tough order, because you never see those people particularly, maybe, happy or having the best day of their life," she said. "So, for me, to be able to come in and make an impact to maybe change that day so that it could be better for them, that’s my main drive.”

This was the 63rd round of people to go through the academy.

The Huntsville Police Department made changes that allow anyone from the 50 states to apply to become an officer.