22 Crestwood Hospital patients moved due to small linen room fire; no injuries reported

A small fire in the linen room on the fourth floor of Crestwood Hospital lead to patients being temporarily moved elsewhere about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire didn’t burn any farther than the linen room.

As a precaution, 22 patients were moved down to the Emergency Room while the fire was extinguished, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

Fire officials said hospital staff did a great job moving patients and helping firefighters respond to the fire.

Patients will return to their rooms once the area has been cleaned.

A hospital spokesperson said, in part, than an "incident" triggered the sprinkler system.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Huntsville Fire said.