21-year-old mother dies in work related accident in Colbert County

WAAY 31 is learning more about a mother and hard working woman killed on the job at the FreightCar America plant in Colbert County.

Family members provided a photo of Angel Foster and her son. She was only 21-years-old when she died Tuesday night in an accident at the plant in Cherokee.

Officials said emergency workers went to the plant in Cherokee a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Foster was taken to Helen Keller Hospital where she died.

Officials with FreightCar America said the plant will be closed for at least 24 hours. They have called in OSHA to investigate the fatal accident.

"The plant is closed both day shift and night shift. What we do tomorrow will depend on how the day goes," said David Benson, the Vice President of Human Resources for the plant in Cherokee.

Benson said it's been an incredibly sad day for the company and everyone who worked with Foster.

"Our focus right now is really on the family and our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we would ask for everyone in the community to have them in their thoughts and prayers right now as well," said Benson.

Nationally, FreightCar America has had a total of seven OSHA complaints filed against them in three different states since 2014, including Alabama.

According to OSHA's website, the three Alabama complaints are from 2017 and 2018 against FreightCar America's plant in Colbert County. The two serious complaints against the plant were filed in 2018.

In April, OSHA cited the plant for having a serious offense where, "Employees were exposed to slip and fall hazards when conducting welding work on top of the roller bed platform."

A second complaint filed in March of 2018 was another serious offense saying, the company failed to secure a 400 pound wall paneling. In total, the company paid over $17,000 in fines for those two complaints.

Officials have not said how Foster was injured or what part of the plant she worked in.