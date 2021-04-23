2021 SWAC Baseball Tournament Relocated to Toyota Field

The following is a release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced a new site for the upcoming 2021 SWAC Baseball Tournament. The event is now scheduled to be held in Madison, Ala. at the newly constructed Toyota Field.

The tournament, which was relocated due to enhanced COVID-19 protocols is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 19 through Sunday, May 23.

Toyota Field is the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas AA baseball team. Located on the west side of The Exchange, Toyota Field seats 7,000 spectators with indoor and outdoor suite seating, a play area for children, state-of-the-art concession stands, a team souvenir store and much more.

The stadium is also conveniently located near Madison’s hotel developments for a convenient stay for travelers to the baseball tournament.

Tickets for the tournament are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of game. Admission is good for the entire day and parking is $3 per day. Additional information regarding the tournament bracket along with game dates and start times will be announced at the conclusion of regular season play.