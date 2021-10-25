2021 Best places to work

The COVID-19 Pandemic changed how many workplaces operate. But one constant remains, we all want to work in a nice work environment.

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber hosted Best Places to Work Awards event and presented awards during the luncheon, where businesses of all sizes were shown appreciation. At the event, businesses fit into one of five categories.

Micro businesses (10-24 employees)

Small business (25-50 employees)

Medium business (51-100 employees)

Large business (101-250 employees)

X-Large business (251+ employees)

Each category had three winners; a bronze, silver and gold. There were over 70 businesses who attented and now 15 can return back to their place of employment with an award to show just how exemplary their workplace environment is.

It meant a lot to these businesses to be honored and rewarded for the hard work they're putting in and continuing to maintain a thriving work environment, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

"It's a very difficult market," said Steve Thornton, CEO of Monte Sano Research. "Maybe there's somebody out there that thinks this looks easy. But most of know that this is hard."

Hardly any business would tell you things have been easy throughout the pandemic, but Thornton has a keen sense on how to maneuver through these tough times.

"You have to be a discriminator, both in the type of work that you do in the quality of work that you do," said Thornton.

Steve Thornton has been with Monte Sano Research for 10 years. He shared what he believes to be a successful work enivornment.

"The key to developing a good culture is to be an invisible conduit in between customers and employees. And provide for them the best environment the best resources and flexibility to advance themselves," said Thornton.

Monte Sano Research won the bronze for best medium business this year. In 2019, they won the same award.

"We are very humbled and very excited to be a part. This is an honor in the community and it is also a very productive self-assessment for us as we continue to build the culture that inspires our employees," said Thornton.

When I asked Thornton if he expect to see his team on stage accepting an award this year, he said, "no one ever really knows. It’s a matter of the rising water floating all boats. You just don’t know which boat you’re in."

According to the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, many of the companies honored during the event are hiring. For those seeking employment, or those who would like a full list of the winners, visit here.