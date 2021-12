2021 All-SEC football team announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Dec. 7, 2021)-----Twelve Southeastern Conference schools placed a member on the 2021 All-SEC Coaches' Football First Team, as the first and second teams were announced Tuesday. Alabama led the way with six representatives, while Georgia had five.

Eleven SEC schools had at least two all-conference selections and 10 had three or more.

The 2021 list includes nine student-athletes who have now made multiple appearances on the All-SEC Team in their career: Treylon Burks (Arkansas), Jake Camarda (Georgia), Jordan Davis (Georgia), Jerrion Ealy (Ole Miss), Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Bumper Pool (Arkansas), Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M), Jalen Wydermeyer (Texas A&M) and Cade York (LSU).

The SEC individual award winners will be released Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Bryce Young, Alabama

RB

Tyler Badie, Missouri

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

WR

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Evan Neal, Alabama

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

AP

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Defense

DL

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Sam Williams, Ole Miss

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

LB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Damone Clark, LSU

DB

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jaylan Foster, South Carolina

Montaric Brown, Arkansas

Special Teams

PK

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR

John Metchie III, Alabama

Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Ed Ingram, LSU

Cade Mays, Tennessee

Justin Shaffer, Georgia

C

Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Defense

DL

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Derick Hall, Auburn

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Jalen Carter, Georgia

LB

Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB

Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Theo Jackson, Tennessee

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

Lewis Cine, Georgia*

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State*

Special Teams

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS

Jameson Williams, Alabama