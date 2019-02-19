2020 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

(CNN) -- Here's a look at the 2020 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns as well as election results.
Republican Candidates:
Donald Trump - 45th President of the United States. Running for re-election.
Primary Campaign Committee - Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
Website - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
January 20, 2017 - The day he is inaugurated, Trump submits paperwork to the Federal Election Commission to be eligible to run for re-election in 2020.
February 27, 2018 - The Trump campaign announces Brad Parscale, the digital media director of his 2016 campaign, has been hired to run his re-election bid.
Democratic Candidates:
John Delaney - US Representative from Maryland's 6th District
Primary Campaign Committee - Friends of John Delaney
Website - https://www.johnkdelaney.com
July 28, 2017 - In a Washington Post op-ed, Delaney announces he is running for president.
Andrew Yang - Entrepreneur, Founder of Venture for America
Primary Campaign Committee - Friends of Andrew Yang
Website - https://www.yang2020.com/
February 2, 2018 - Announces he is running for president via YouTube.
Richard Ojeda - Former state senator from Virginia
Primary Campaign Committee - Ojeda for President
November 12, 2018 - Announces he is running for president at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.
January 25, 2019 - Announces he is suspending his campaign for president.
Julián Castro - Former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and former secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under US President Barack Obama.
Primary Campaign Committee - Julián for the Future Presidential Exploratory Committee
Website - https://www.julianforthefuture.com/
December 12, 2018 - Castro forms an exploratory committee.
January 12, 2019 - Officially announces he is running for president.
Tulsi Gabbard - US Representative from Hawaii's 2nd District
Primary Campaign Committee - Tulsi Now
Website - https://www.tulsi2020.com/
January 11, 2019 - "I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week," the Hawaii Democrat tells CNN's Van Jones.
February 2, 2019 - Gabbard officially launches her 2020 presidential campaign at an event in Hawaii.
Kamala Harris - US senator from California
Primary Campaign Committee - Kamala Harris For The People
Website - https://kamalaharris.org/
January 21, 2019 - Announces she is running for president in a video posted to social media at the same time she appears on ABC's "Good Morning America."
Marianne Williamson - Author and activist
Primary Campaign Committee - Marianne Williamson for President
Website - https://www.marianne2020.com/
January 28, 2019 - Williamson formally launches her 2020 presidential campaign with a speech in Los Angeles.
Cory Booker - US senator from New Jersey
Primary Campaign Committee - Cory 2020
Website - https://corybooker.com/
February 1, 2019 - Releases a video announcing his candidacy, appears on the talk show, "The View," participates in multiple radio interviews and holds a press conference in Newark, New Jersey.
Elizabeth Warren - US Senator from Massachusetts
Primary Campaign Committee - Warren for President, Inc.
Website - https://elizabethwarren.com/
December 31, 2018 - Announces that she is forming a presidential exploratory committee.
February 9, 2019 - Warren officially announces she is running for president at a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
Amy Klobuchar - US Senator from Minnesota
Primary Campaign Committee - Amy For America
Website - https://www.amyklobuchar.com/
February 10, 2019 - Announces her presidential bid at a snowy, freezing outdoor event in Minneapolis.
Bernie Sanders - US senator from Vermont
Primary Campaign Committee - Bernie 2020
Website - https://berniesanders.com
February 19, 2019 - Announces that he is running for president during an interview with Vermont Public Radio.
