2020 Census: Huntsville is largest city in Alabama; North Alabama home to 4 of the Top 11

Huntsville’s population is 215,006, up from 180,105 in the 2010 Census.

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 5:48 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville is now the largest city in Alabama, according to data from the 2020 U.S. Census released Thursday.

Birmingham, now the No. 2 city in Alabama, is at 200,733 in 2020 after coming in at 212,237 in 2010.

"The numbers released today by the Census Bureau are not surprising and reflect what we’ve known for a long time – the Rocket City is on the move,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle in a prepared statement.

“The investments we’ve made in our infrastructure, public safety and quality-of-life make us attractive to job creators, from the largest industries to the smallest retail startups. Jobs bring people. We’re happy they’ve chosen to make Huntsville their home, and together we’ll build on our strong foundation in the years to come.

"The numbers validate predictions we’ve heard for a while. And while we may be the biggest city in the state, we’re not going to stop striving to be the best in everything we do. We’ll continue to work with our regional, state and national partners to strengthen our infrastructure and attract more businesses and industries. Collaboration helped make the Rocket City what it is today, and we’ll continue to build on our successes as we move forward."

According to the new data, North Alabama is home to four of the Top 11 cities in the state.

Here are the Top 11 most populated cities in the state:

1. Huntsville: 215,006

2. Birmingham: 200,733

3. Montgomery: 200,603

4. Mobile: 187,041

5. Tuscaloosa: 99,600

6. Hoover: 92,606

7. Auburn: 76,143

8. Dothan: 71,072

9. Decatur: 57,938

10. Madison: 56,933

11. Florence: 40,184

