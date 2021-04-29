2019 spanking reason for child abuse charge against Alabama Shakes drummer

We now know a 2019 spanking is the reason Alabama Shakes drummer Steven Johnson is charged with willful abuse of a child.

Today in Limestone County Court, Judge Robert Baker heard a motion submitted by Johnson's attorneys for a "more definite statement" from the Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones.

Judge Baker told the Jones to be more specific.

That's when both the prosecution and the defense clarified together what Johnson is accused of.

"He's had an opportunity to go before the court, he's had an opportunity to learn more about this allegation - and that's exactly what it is - an allegation at this point - and we'll move forward from here, said Johnson's attorney, Nick Lough.

We know this alleged spanking occurred on or about November 21, 2019.

Johnson's attorneys told WAAY 31 that he is innocent.