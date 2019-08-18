Clear
2019 WrestlingCon features top local wrestlers

Meridianville Middle turned into a wrestling ring Saturday.

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Albertville native Charles Zanders took down former WWE Superstar Shannon Moore in the ring. The local wrestling promotion
Rocket City Championship Wrestling hosts their biggest event of the year each summer! It's entertainment, but for James Headrick its more than that! Wrestling is something he's wanted to do his whole life. Now he trains every week to get in the ring. He says WrestlingCon showcases the talent North Alabama has!!

WrestlingCon is what caught my attention to start training with Rocket City Championship Wrestling," Headrick said. "Unfortunately I missed the show, but I made sure I did not miss it this year, and I will definitely be on the other side of the barricade next year."
Headrick said he should make his in-ring debut in a matter of weeks!

