Albertville native Charles Zanders took down former WWE Superstar Shannon Moore in the ring. The local wrestling promotion
Rocket City Championship Wrestling hosts their biggest event of the year each summer! It's entertainment, but for James Headrick its more than that! Wrestling is something he's wanted to do his whole life. Now he trains every week to get in the ring. He says WrestlingCon showcases the talent North Alabama has!!
WrestlingCon is what caught my attention to start training with Rocket City Championship Wrestling," Headrick said. "Unfortunately I missed the show, but I made sure I did not miss it this year, and I will definitely be on the other side of the barricade next year."
Headrick said he should make his in-ring debut in a matter of weeks!
Related Content
- 2019 WrestlingCon features top local wrestlers
- WrestlingCon this Saturday in Hazel Green
- Apple's new security feature
- Google Maps getting new feature
- 2019 Preseason Top 25 College Football Rankings released
- Huntsville named in top cities for career opportunities in 2019
- New iPhone feature makes calling for help faster
- Madison business owners featured on new HGTV show
- Art installation featuring rabbits coming to Big Spring Park
- Florida man sues Tesla over autopilot feature, crash