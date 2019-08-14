2019 Small Business Awards winners honored by Huntsville/Madison County Chamber

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber honored local businesses and individuals during the 34th annual Small Business Awards Celebration Tuesday night at the Von Braun Center.

Below is a list of the 2019 winners:

Young Professional of the Year : Lauren Johannesmeyer, Google Fiber

: Lauren Johannesmeyer, Google Fiber Nonprofit of the Year - TIE : Greater Huntsville Humane Society, Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG)

: Greater Huntsville Humane Society, Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG) Professional Services Business of the Year : Palco

: Palco Culinary Business of the Year : Cyn Shea’s Café & Catering

: Cyn Shea’s Café & Catering Emerging Business of the Year : Outpost Technologies, Inc.

: Outpost Technologies, Inc. Government Contracting – Professional Services Business of the Year : HigherEchelon, Inc.

: HigherEchelon, Inc. Government Contracting – Technology Business of the Year : Mission Multiplier

: Mission Multiplier Service Business of the Year : Armstrong Relocation Company, Huntsville, LLC

: Armstrong Relocation Company, Huntsville, LLC Retailer of the Year : Haley’s Flooring & Interiors

: Haley’s Flooring & Interiors Local “Creative” of the Year : Church Street Wine Shoppe

: Church Street Wine Shoppe Medical Practice of the Year : Dunagan Yates & Alison Plastic Surgery Center

: Dunagan Yates & Alison Plastic Surgery Center Woman-Owned Business of the Year : Nesin Therapy Services, PC

: Nesin Therapy Services, PC Russell G. Brown Executive Leadership Award: Randy Riley, Archarithms, Inc.

To see more photos from the event, click here and here.