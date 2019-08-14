Clear
2019 Small Business Awards winners honored by Huntsville/Madison County Chamber

Photo by Ron Pollard

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber says more than 1,000 people attended the awards celebration.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 3:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber honored local businesses and individuals during the 34th annual Small Business Awards Celebration Tuesday night at the Von Braun Center.

Below is a list of the 2019 winners:

  • Young Professional of the Year: Lauren Johannesmeyer, Google Fiber
  • Nonprofit of the Year - TIE: Greater Huntsville Humane Society, Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG)
  • Professional Services Business of the Year: Palco
  • Culinary Business of the Year: Cyn Shea’s Café & Catering
  • Emerging Business of the Year: Outpost Technologies, Inc.
  • Government Contracting – Professional Services Business of the Year: HigherEchelon, Inc.
  • Government Contracting – Technology Business of the Year: Mission Multiplier
  • Service Business of the Year: Armstrong Relocation Company, Huntsville, LLC
  • Retailer of the Year: Haley’s Flooring & Interiors
  • Local “Creative” of the Year: Church Street Wine Shoppe
  • Medical Practice of the Year: Dunagan Yates & Alison Plastic Surgery Center
  • Woman-Owned Business of the Year: Nesin Therapy Services, PC
  • Russell G. Brown Executive Leadership Award: Randy Riley, Archarithms, Inc.

To see more photos from the event, click here and here.

