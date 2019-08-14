2019 Small Business Awards winners honored by Huntsville/Madison County Chamber

Photo Gallery 16 Images
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber honored local businesses and individuals during the 34th annual Small Business Awards Celebration Tuesday night at the Von Braun Center.
Below is a list of the 2019 winners:
- Young Professional of the Year: Lauren Johannesmeyer, Google Fiber
- Nonprofit of the Year - TIE: Greater Huntsville Humane Society, Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG)
- Professional Services Business of the Year: Palco
- Culinary Business of the Year: Cyn Shea’s Café & Catering
- Emerging Business of the Year: Outpost Technologies, Inc.
- Government Contracting – Professional Services Business of the Year: HigherEchelon, Inc.
- Government Contracting – Technology Business of the Year: Mission Multiplier
- Service Business of the Year: Armstrong Relocation Company, Huntsville, LLC
- Retailer of the Year: Haley’s Flooring & Interiors
- Local “Creative” of the Year: Church Street Wine Shoppe
- Medical Practice of the Year: Dunagan Yates & Alison Plastic Surgery Center
- Woman-Owned Business of the Year: Nesin Therapy Services, PC
- Russell G. Brown Executive Leadership Award: Randy Riley, Archarithms, Inc.
