Grab your tickets! The Rocket City Classic launced their 2019 ticket sale today for the December 21 event at the VBC. You can buy them here.
This year's games include UAH and Spring Hill, as well as Alabama and Belmont.
The event has been a sell-out in the past. Knight Eady is expecting a large turn out for 2019.
Related Content
- 2019 Rocket City Classic tickets on sale
- Alabama arrives for the Rocket City Classic
- Almost time for Rocket City Classic
- UAH takes charge at Rocket City Classic
- Rocket City Classic back for fourth year
- Rocket City Classic Coming Up, Who's Playing At The VBC?
- Under two weeks away from Rocket City Classic
- Local players take part in 2018 Rocket City Classic
- Don't miss your chance to see The Rocket City Classic
- Local Charger players weigh in on Rocket City Classic
Scroll for more content...