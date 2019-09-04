Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2019 Rocket City Classic tickets on sale

Huntsville's basketball showcase is December 21.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 9:37 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Grab your tickets! The Rocket City Classic launced their 2019 ticket sale today for the December 21 event at the VBC. You can buy them here.

This year's games include UAH and Spring Hill, as well as Alabama and Belmont. 

The event has been a sell-out in the past. Knight Eady is expecting a large turn out for 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events