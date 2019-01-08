2019 Preseason Top 25 College Football Rankings released

Clemson rolled over the Tide 44 to 16 Monday night in the college football National Championship game. On Tuesday, the NCAA released its preseason Top 25 for the 2019 college football season.
Here is the list:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Texas
7. Michigan
8. LSU
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas A&M
11. Oregon
12. Florida
13. Penn State
14. Wisconsin
15. UCF
16. Washington
17. Auburn
18. Washington State
19. Utah
20. Stanford
21. Virginia Tech
22. Iowa
23. Missouri
24. Northwestern
25. Nebraska
For more information, click HERE.
