2019 Preseason Top 25 College Football Rankings released

Clemson rolled over the Tide 44 to 16 Monday night in the college football National Championship game. On Tuesday, the NCAA released its preseason Top 25 for the 2019 college football season.

Here is the list:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Texas

7. Michigan

8. LSU

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas A&M

11. Oregon

12. Florida

13. Penn State

14. Wisconsin

15. UCF

16. Washington

17. Auburn

18. Washington State

19. Utah

20. Stanford

21. Virginia Tech

22. Iowa

23. Missouri

24. Northwestern

25. Nebraska

