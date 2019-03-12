Clear
2019 Panoply Arts Festival music, events revealed

Huntsville city leaders reveal the poster art and details for the 2019 Panoply Arts Festival.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 11:52 AM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

The 37th annual Panoply Arts Festival poster artwork, music lineup, and headlining acts were all announced on Tuesday at the Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center. 

There will be almost 40 music performances during the weekend festival, including 16 newcomers. 

Panoply 2019 will host Florence's own Grammy Award-winning artist, John Paul White and Louisiana singer and songwriter Marc Broussard. 

The annual festival will also be celebrating Alabama's Bicentennial and will feature art stations looking back at previous years in Huntsville. With it being the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, the festival will have plenty of space-themed activities, including a station to build your own rocket. 

Christopher Lee Wade is the artist of this year's Panoply poster and hopes the arts festival can inspire other kids. 

"It's kind of a place where, you know, the imagination can come alive, especially for kids," Wade said. 

The weekend event will be at Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville from April 26th - 28th.

