2019 National Signing Day Coverage

Austin High School

Dozens packed the Austin High auditorium for their signing day celebration. For football, JJ Swopes signed with Kentucky Christian University, and Jacob Dortch is going on to Tennessee Valley.

A star baseball player, Colin Partain, is taking his talents to Calhoun Community College.

Hanna Royer signed a cheerleading scholarship with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Bob Jones High School

The Patriots' Artavious Allen had an audience to watch him sign with the University of West Alabama.

Florence High School

The Falcons had a big signing day where 12 players signed on the dotted line Wednesday afternoon. This includes Kiarion Freeman, Jordan Hayley, Jelen Lee, Kameron Lewis, Jaylen Morris, Isaiah Nelson, Tre Rhodes, Tyrese Siner, Caddarius Thompson, Jonathan Turner, Nick Waller and Amari Young.

These athletes signed to New Mexico Military Institute, Georgia State, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, University of the Cumberlands, Birmingham Prep, Faulkner University and Benedictine College.

---

