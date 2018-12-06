2019 Golden Globe nominees announced

As awards season for film and television draws closer, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2019 Golden Globe awards.

A biopic of former Vice President Dick Cheney called "Vice" led the pack in nominations with six, including Best Screenplay - Motion Picture, Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Christian Bale) and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Rounding out the Best Picture - Musical or Comedy category are "Crazy Rich Asians," "The Favourite," "Green Book" and "Mary Poppins Returns."

"The Favourite," "Green Book" and "A Star is Born" had the next most nominations with five each.

Meanwhile the Spike Lee directed biopic "BlacKkKlansman" picked up four nominations, including two for its stars, John David Washington and Adam Driver. The film was also nominated for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama.

Other films in the Best Picture - Drama category include "Black Panther," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "A Star is Born."

Notably absent were any female directors in the Best Director - Motion Picture category. Nominees include Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”), Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”), Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”) and Adam McKay (“Vice”).

On the television side, non-network shows had a strong showing with NBC's "The Good Place" being the only network show on the list for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Joining it in that category are “Barry” (HBO), “Kidding” (Showtime), “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix) and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon).

