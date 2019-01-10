With Alabama Public Health reporting the detection of significant influenza activity in North Alabama, WAAY 31 has put together tips on how to help you stay healthy and feel better.
Curious if your symptoms are the flu and if you should go to a doctor? Check out the video on this page for a guide on what to do.
---
Read more at these links:
* Flu Strain A versus Flu Strain B
* Flu numbers spike in Northern Alabama
* How flu affects those with chronic illnesses
* Stopping the spread of flu in schools
* Officials: Flu now widespread across most of Alabama
* Flu epidemic turns some to home remedies. Do they work?
* How to keep the flu out of your home
For Weekly Influenza Reports from the Alabama Department of Health, click HERE.
Related Content
- 2019 Flu Season Coverage
- Blue Cross of Alabama to drop OxyContin coverage in 2019
- US flu season gets worse than expected
- Red Cross: Winter season and flu season causing blood shortage
- Flu season was one of the deadliest for US children
- Flu season begins with several confirmed cases in Florence
- Flu is widespread in Alabama as peak season begins
- Flu Strain A vs Flu Strain B
- 2019 Golden Globe nominees announced
- 2019 rings in new laws