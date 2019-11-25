2019 Finalists Announced for Wuerffel Trophy, including Auburn's Derrick Brown

The Wuerffel Trophy, presented by the Chick-fil-A® Foundation, announces the three finalists for the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service."

The 2019 Wuerffel Trophy finalists, listed alphabetically by university are:

Derrick Brown, Auburn University, senior, defensive line

Isaiah Sanders, United States Air Force Academy, senior, quarterback

Jon Wassink, Western Michigan University, senior quarterback

"This year's process has been both inspiring and extraordinarily difficult," said Danny Wuerffel. "So many quality young men playing college football are doing so many great things in their communities and around the world serving others. That's the encouraging part. The extremely difficult part is narrowing it down to three finalists."

The Wuerffel Trophy, named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, is awarded annually to the Football Bowl Subdivision player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. Now celebrating its 15th year, the award has honored over 1,200 nominees since its inception in 2005.

Voting for the Wuerffel Trophy is performed by a national selection committee that includes college football television and print media, industry notables, former head coaches and prior Wuerffel Trophy recipients.

Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the respective university Sports Information departments and closed on Oct. 15, 2019. The formal announcement of the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy recipient is scheduled to be made on Dec. 10, 2019 at the National Football Foundation's festivities in New York City.

The 2019 Wuerffel Trophy recipient will be interviewed on The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU and ESPN3 on Dec. 12, 2019, airing at 6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST, featuring interviews with award winners and finalists as they approach The Home Depot College Football Awards Show, the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame and Chick-fil-A Fan Experience in downtown Atlanta, Georgia.

The presentation of the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 51st Annual All Sports Association Awards Banquet on Feb. 7, 2020 in Fort Walton Beach.

Past winners of the Wuerffel Trophy are: 2018 Drue Tranquill, University of Notre Dame; 2017 Courtney Love, University of Kentucky; 2016 Trevor Knight, Texas A&M University; 2015 Ty Darlington, University of Oklahoma; 2014 Deterrian Shackelford, University of Mississippi; 2013 Gabe Ikard, University of Oklahoma; 2012 Matt Barkley, University of Southern California; 2011 Barrett Jones, University of Alabama; 2010 Sam Acho, University of Texas; 2009 Tim Hiller, Western Michigan University; 2008 Tim Tebow, University of Florida; 2007 Paul Smith, University of Tulsa; 2006 Joel Penton, Ohio State University; and 2005 Rudy Niswanger, Louisiana State University.