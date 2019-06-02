2019 Concerts in the Park series starts Monday

Music will fill Big Spring Park this summer as the Concerts in the Park series returns this week.

The concerts are hosted by Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Department of Parks and Recreation. It will be held every Monday evening from June 3rd through August 5.

2019 Concert Lineup June 3 - The Beasley Brothers & Juice popular covers from the 60s to today / party band dance music

June 10 - LaFrancis Vibes & DMR Soul alternative R&B / R&B, Soul

June 17 – Lana White & Mike Ball & the Madison Mountaintop Band soft rock / bluegrass

June 24 – Armed Forces Week Concert with the Ft. Benning MCOE Band

July 1 – Wilbert Maldonado Rivera a special cultural exchange concert ft. authentic Puerto Rican Folk music

July 8 – Bacchuneers & Winslow Davis Ensemble New Orleans jazz / electric jazz-fusion violin

July 15 – Big Daddy Kingfish & JED Eye a night of 60’s music in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Lunar Landing

July 22 – Tres Locos & Dirt Circus rock

July 29 – Wanda Wesolowski & Alan Little singer-songwriters

August 5 – Unorthodocs & Milltowne 80’s rock / country and Americana



Shows run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the Huntsville Museum of Art outdoor stage. They are free to the public, but concertgoers should bring their own seating. Leashed pets are welcome.

Concertgoers are able to bring food and drinks, but local food trucks and vendors will also be on hand.

Parking will be free at the Monroe Street garage and handicap parking will be available in the Huntsville Museum of Art parking lot.